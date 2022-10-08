Despite shrinking by US$87m in the past week, Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) shareholders are still up 111% over 3 years

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) share price down 27% in the last month. But in three years the returns have been great. Indeed, the share price is up a very strong 111% in that time. So the recent fall in the share price should be viewed in that context. If the business can perform well for years to come, then the recent drop could be an opportunity.

Although Mirum Pharmaceuticals has shed US$87m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last three years Mirum Pharmaceuticals has grown its revenue at 138% annually. That's much better than most loss-making companies. Meanwhile, the share price performance has been pretty solid at 28% compound over three years. This suggests the market has recognized the progress the business has made, at least to a significant degree. That's not to say we think the share price is too high. In fact, it might be worth keeping an eye on this one.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Mirum Pharmaceuticals rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 12% over the last year. That falls short of the 28% it has made, for shareholders, each year, over three years. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Mirum Pharmaceuticals has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.