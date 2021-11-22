Despite shrinking by US$86m in the past week, Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) shareholders are still up 112% over 1 year

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. To wit, the Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) share price is 96% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 28% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. Brigham Minerals hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

In light of the stock dropping 8.1% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive one-year return.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Brigham Minerals went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

The company was close to break-even last year, so earnings per share of US$0.26 isn't particularly stand out. We'd argue the positive share price reflects the move to profitability. Inflection points like this can be a great time to take a closer look at a company.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:MNRL Earnings Per Share Growth November 22nd 2021

We know that Brigham Minerals has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? If you're interested, you could check this free report showing consensus revenue forecasts.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Brigham Minerals, it has a TSR of 112% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Brigham Minerals shareholders have gained 112% over the last year, including dividends. The more recent returns haven't been as impressive as the longer term returns, coming in at just 21%. It seems likely the market is waiting on fundamental developments with the business before pushing the share price higher (or lower). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Brigham Minerals better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Brigham Minerals has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

