Despite shrinking by US$784m in the past week, Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) shareholders are still up 32% over 1 year

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) share price down 11% in the last month. Looking on the brighter side, the stock is actually up over twelve months. However, its return of 32% does fall short of the market return of, 39%.

Although Delta Air Lines has shed US$784m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

Because Delta Air Lines made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Delta Air Lines saw its revenue shrink by 0.6%. Given the revenue reduction the modest 32% share price rise over the year seems pretty decent. We'd want to see progress to profitability before getting too interested in this stock.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:DAL Earnings and Revenue Growth October 28th 2021

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Delta Air Lines

A Different Perspective

Delta Air Lines shareholders gained a total return of 32% during the year. But that was short of the market average. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 0.3% per year over five year. This suggests the company might be improving over time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Delta Air Lines that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

