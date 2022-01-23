Despite shrinking by US$782m in the past week, GameStop (NYSE:GME) shareholders are still up 592% over 3 years

The last three months have been tough on GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shareholders, who have seen the share price decline a rather worrying 37%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been spectacular. The longer term view reveals that the share price is up 569% in that period. So the recent fall doesn't do much to dampen our respect for the business. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 8.8%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

Because GameStop made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

GameStop actually saw its revenue drop by 17% per year over three years. So it's pretty amazing to see the stock price has zoomed up 88% per year in that time. There can be no doubt this kind of decoupling of revenue growth and share price growth is unusual to see in loss making companies. So there is a serious possibility that some holders are counting their chickens before they hatch.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:GME Earnings and Revenue Growth January 23rd 2022

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between GameStop's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. GameStop's TSR of 592% for the 3 years exceeded its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that GameStop shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 64% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 40%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand GameStop better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with GameStop .

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

