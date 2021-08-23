Despite shrinking by US$60m in the past week, Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) shareholders are still up 277% over 1 year

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. Take, for example Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN). Its share price is already up an impressive 277% in the last twelve months. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 11% gain in the last three months. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report. Also impressive, the stock is up 56% over three years, making long term shareholders happy, too.

While this past week has detracted from the company's one-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Golden Entertainment grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

We think the growth looks very prospective, so we're not surprised the market liked it too. Generally speaking the profitability inflection point is a great time to research a company closely, lest you miss an opportunity to profit.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGM:GDEN Earnings Per Share Growth August 23rd 2021

We know that Golden Entertainment has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Golden Entertainment shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 277% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 29% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Golden Entertainment (of which 2 are potentially serious!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

