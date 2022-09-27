Despite shrinking by US$474m in the past week, HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) shareholders are still up 116% over 1 year

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped 32% in the last quarter. On the other hand, over the last twelve months the stock has delivered rather impressive returns. During that period, the share price soared a full 114%. So it may be that the share price is simply cooling off after a strong rise. Investors should be wondering whether the business itself has the fundamental value required to continue to drive gains.

Although HighPeak Energy has shed US$474m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year HighPeak Energy grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action.

We are skeptical of the suggestion that the 0.5% dividend yield would entice buyers to the stock. We think that the revenue growth of 373% could have some investors interested. Many businesses do go through a phase where they have to forgo some profits to drive business development, and sometimes its for the best.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGM:HPK Earnings and Revenue Growth September 27th 2022

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on HighPeak Energy

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that HighPeak Energy rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 116% over the last year. That includes the value of the dividend. That's better than the annualized TSR of 24% over the last three years. The improving returns to shareholders suggests the stock is becoming more popular with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand HighPeak Energy better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - HighPeak Energy has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

