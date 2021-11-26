Despite shrinking by US$454m in the past week, Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) shareholders are still up 116% over 5 years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. For example, the Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) share price has soared 116% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. In the last week shares have slid back 4.5%.

Although Guidewire Software has shed US$454m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

Guidewire Software isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

For the last half decade, Guidewire Software can boast revenue growth at a rate of 11% per year. That's a pretty good long term growth rate. We'd argue this growth has been reflected in the share price which has climbed at a rate of 17% per year over in that time. It's well worth monitoring the growth trend in revenue, because if growth accelerates, that might signal an opportunity. Accelerating growth can be a sign of an inflection point - and could indicate profits lie ahead. Worth watching 100%

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:GWRE Earnings and Revenue Growth November 26th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Guidewire Software

A Different Perspective

Investors in Guidewire Software had a tough year, with a total loss of 2.5%, against a market gain of about 27%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 17%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Guidewire Software you should know about.

