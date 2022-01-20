Despite shrinking by US$424m in the past week, Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shareholders are still up 861% over 3 years

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped 41% in the last quarter. But over the last three years the stock has shone bright like a diamond. The longer term view reveals that the share price is up 861% in that period. So the recent fall doesn't do much to dampen our respect for the business. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

While the stock has fallen 17% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

Given that Riot Blockchain only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

In the last 3 years Riot Blockchain saw its revenue grow at 105% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. And it's not just the revenue that is taking off. The share price is up 113% per year in that time. It's always tempting to take profits after a share price gain like that, but high-growth companies like Riot Blockchain can sometimes sustain strong growth for many years. In fact, it might be time to put it on your watchlist, if you're not already familiar with the stock.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:RIOT Earnings and Revenue Growth January 20th 2022

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Riot Blockchain will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Investors in Riot Blockchain had a tough year, with a total loss of 21%, against a market gain of about 9.2%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 44%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Riot Blockchain better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Riot Blockchain (including 2 which are a bit concerning) .

Of course Riot Blockchain may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

