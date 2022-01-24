Despite shrinking by US$412m in the past week, NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) shareholders are still up 158% over 5 years

Some NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) shareholders are probably rather concerned to see the share price fall 52% over the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that shareholders have received really good returns over the last five years. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 158% in that time. We think it's more important to dwell on the long term returns than the short term returns. Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean it's cheap now.

While this past week has detracted from the company's five-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last half decade, NeoGenomics became profitable. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. Indeed, the NeoGenomics share price has gained 30% in three years. In the same period, EPS is up 65% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 9% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. Having said that, the market is still optimistic, given the P/E ratio of 54.44.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:NEO Earnings Per Share Growth January 24th 2022

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on NeoGenomics' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

NeoGenomics shareholders are down 61% for the year, but the market itself is up 5.6%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 21% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for NeoGenomics (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

