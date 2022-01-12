Despite shrinking by US$383m in the past week, Ranpak Holdings (NYSE:PACK) shareholders are still up 246% over 3 years

It's been a soft week for Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) shares, which are down 12%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been very strong. In fact, the share price is up a full 246% compared to three years ago. After a run like that some may not be surprised to see prices moderate. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

While this past week has detracted from the company's three-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

Ranpak Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last three years Ranpak Holdings has grown its revenue at 11% annually. That's pretty nice growth. Broadly speaking, this solid progress may well be reflected by the healthy share price gain of 51% per year over three years. It's hard to value pre-profit businesses, but it seems like the market has become a lot more optimistic about this one! It would be worth thinking about when profits will flow, since that milestone will attract more attention.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:PACK Earnings and Revenue Growth January 12th 2022

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Ranpak Holdings

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Ranpak Holdings' total shareholder return last year was 118%. That gain actually surpasses the 51% TSR it generated (per year) over three years. Given the track record of solid returns over varying time frames, it might be worth putting Ranpak Holdings on your watchlist. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Ranpak Holdings that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

