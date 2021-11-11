Despite shrinking by US$252m in the past week, Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) shareholders are still up 51% over 5 years

It's been a soft week for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) shares, which are down 10%. But the silver lining is the stock is up over five years. In that time, it is up 51%, which isn't bad, but is below the market return of 134%.

Although Xencor has shed US$252m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

Xencor isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

For the last half decade, Xencor can boast revenue growth at a rate of 19% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. While long-term shareholders have made money, the 9% per year gain over five years fall short of the market return. You could argue the market is still pretty skeptical, given the growing revenues. Arguably this falls in a potential sweet spot - modest share price gains but good top line growth over the long term justifies investigation, in our book.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGM:XNCR Earnings and Revenue Growth November 11th 2021

Xencor is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Xencor will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

Xencor shareholders are down 4.5% for the year, but the market itself is up 31%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 9% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Xencor is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

