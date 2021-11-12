Despite shrinking by US$240m in the past week, Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) shareholders are still up 790% over 1 year

It's been a soft week for Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares, which are down 14%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been spectacular. Few could complain about the impressive 790% rise, throughout the period. So the recent fall isn't enough to negate the good performance. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price. It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

Although Bionano Genomics has shed US$240m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

Given that Bionano Genomics didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last twelve months, Bionano Genomics' revenue grew by 115%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. But the share price has really rocketed in response gaining 790% as previously mentioned. Even the most bullish shareholders might be thinking that the share price might drop back a bit, after a gain like that. So this looks like a great watchlist candidate for investors who look for high growth inflexion points.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:BNGO Earnings and Revenue Growth November 12th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Bionano Genomics' total shareholder return last year was 790%. This recent result is much better than the 8% drop suffered by shareholders each year (on average) over the last three. The optimist would say this is evidence that the stock has bottomed, and better days lie ahead. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Bionano Genomics better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Bionano Genomics (1 is potentially serious) that you should be aware of.

