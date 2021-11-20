Despite shrinking by US$20m in the past week, CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) shareholders are still up 226% over 3 years

It's been a soft week for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) shares, which are down 13%. In contrast, the return over three years has been impressive. In fact, the share price is up a full 226% compared to three years ago. So the recent fall in the share price should be viewed in that context. The fundamental business performance will ultimately dictate whether the top is in, or if this is a stellar buying opportunity.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 13%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

We don't think that CollPlant Biotechnologies' modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

CollPlant Biotechnologies' revenue trended up 65% each year over three years. That's much better than most loss-making companies. Meanwhile, the share price performance has been pretty solid at 48% compound over three years. But it does seem like the market is paying attention to strong revenue growth. Nonetheless, we'd say CollPlant Biotechnologies is still worth investigating - successful businesses can often keep growing for long periods.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:CLGN Earnings and Revenue Growth November 20th 2021

We know that CollPlant Biotechnologies has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at CollPlant Biotechnologies' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that CollPlant Biotechnologies rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 151% over the last year. That's better than the annualized TSR of 48% over the last three years. These improved returns may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - CollPlant Biotechnologies has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

