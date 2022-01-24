Despite shrinking by US$208m in the past week, Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) shareholders are still up 11% over 1 year

It certainly might concern Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) shareholders to see the share price down 34% in just 30 days. But looking back over the last year, the returns have actually been rather pleasing! In that time we've seen the stock easily surpass the market return, with a gain of 11%.

In light of the stock dropping 13% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive one-year return.

Montrose Environmental Group wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last twelve months, Montrose Environmental Group's revenue grew by 78%. That's stonking growth even when compared to other loss-making stocks. The solid 11% share price gain goes down pretty well, but it's not necessarily as good as you might expect given the top notch revenue growth. If that's the case, now might be the time to take a close look at Montrose Environmental Group. Human beings have trouble conceptualizing (and valuing) exponential growth. Is that what we're seeing here?

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:MEG Earnings and Revenue Growth January 24th 2022

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling Montrose Environmental Group stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Montrose Environmental Group boasts a total shareholder return of 11% for the last year. Unfortunately the share price is down 28% over the last quarter. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Montrose Environmental Group that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

