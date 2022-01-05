Despite shrinking by US$2.1b in the past week, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) shareholders are still up 135% over 5 years

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped 33% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that shareholders have received really good returns over the last five years. In fact, the share price is 135% higher today. To some, the recent pullback wouldn't be surprising after such a fast rise. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 5.9%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Twitter has made a profit in the past. On the other hand, it reported a trailing twelve months loss, suggesting it isn't reliably profitable. So it might be better to look at other metrics to try to understand the share price.

In contrast revenue growth of 13% per year is probably viewed as evidence that Twitter is growing, a real positive. It's quite possible that management are prioritizing revenue growth over EPS growth at the moment.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:TWTR Earnings and Revenue Growth January 5th 2022

Twitter is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. Given we have quite a good number of analyst forecasts, it might be well worth checking out this free chart depicting consensus estimates.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Twitter had a tough year, with a total loss of 24%, against a market gain of about 22%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 19% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Twitter better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Twitter has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

We will like Twitter better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

