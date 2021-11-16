Despite shrinking by US$1.2b in the past week, ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) shareholders are still up 116% over 1 year

It's been a soft week for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) shares, which are down 14%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been very strong. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 116% in that time. So it may be that the share price is simply cooling off after a strong rise. More important, going forward, is how the business itself is going.

Although ShockWave Medical has shed US$1.2b from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

ShockWave Medical wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last twelve months, ShockWave Medical's revenue grew by 196%. That's a head and shoulders above most loss-making companies. And the share price has responded, gaining 116% as we previously mentioned. It's great to see strong revenue growth, but the question is whether it can be sustained. Given the positive sentiment around the stock we're cautious, but there's no doubt its worth watching.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:SWAV Earnings and Revenue Growth November 16th 2021

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

ShockWave Medical shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 116% over the last twelve months. That's better than the more recent three month gain of 8.7%, implying that share price has plateaued recently. Having said that, we doubt shareholders would be concerned. It seems the market is simply waiting on more information, because if the business delivers so will the share price (eventually). While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for ShockWave Medical that you should be aware of.

