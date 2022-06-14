Despite Sales Growth, Kellogg Stock Has Underperformed The Broader Markets

Kellogg (NYSE: K) stock price gained 20% from $57 at 2018 end to around $69 currently, primarily due to favorable changes in its P/S multiple. Additionally, the company witnessed a steady rise in its revenue per share, driven by a rise in sales and a drop in its outstanding share count. However, despite the stock’s gains, Kellogg has largely underperformed the S&P, which returned almost 60% over the same period.

(A) Kellogg’s Total Revenue has risen 5.3% from $13.5 billion in FY 2018 to $14.3 billion currently

Kellogg’s total revenue has risen steadily from $13.5 billion in FY ’18 to $14.2 billion in FY ’21, and currently stands at $14.3 billion on an LTM basis.

As of FY ’21, around 58% of Kellogg’s sales come from the North America region, bring in $8.17 billion for the company.

However, sales from North America have actually dropped $200 million over the last two years, and Europe and AMEA (Africa Middle East Asia) have seen sales grow at a faster rate, adding a combined $750 million since FY 2019.

(B) Revenue per share (RPS) increased 8% from $38.81 in FY 2018 to $41.93 currently

Kellogg revenue rose from $13.5 billion in 2018 to $14.3 billion currently, while the outstanding share count dropped from 349.1 million in 2018 to 340.3 million currently.

Due to this, RPS has risen steadily from $38.81 in FY ’18 to $41.93 currently.

(C) Price-To-Sales (P/S) multiple for Kellogg rose from 1.4x in 2018 to 1.7x by 2019 end but has pulled back marginally to 1.6x currently, still 16% higher than its 2018 level

Kellogg’s P/S multiple rose to around 1.7x by late 2019, on the back of rising investor expectations surrounding continued demand growth for its products across all regions, leading to a rise in the company’s sales.

However, due to the increased economic uncertainty weighing on the broader markets and the gradual drop in North America sales, the P/S multiple has pulled back, currently standing at around 1.6x.

Returns Jun 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] K Return -1% 8% -6% S&P 500 Return -3% -16% 79% Trefis Multi-Strategy Portfolio 0% -20% 216%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 6/10/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

