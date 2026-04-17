Despite Rising 14% This Week, This "Magnificent Seven" Stock Remains My Least Favorite

Key Points

Microsoft's stock jumped this week, rising about 14%.

The company's capital expenditures are soaring as it races to build out AI compute infrastructure.

The competitive environment is shifting, and Microsoft could emerge from this transformative period with a more capital-intensive, less dominant business.

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Shares of tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) climbed about 14% this week, recovering some lost ground after a sluggish start to the year.

But despite the stock's recent strong performance, I am still not interested in buying.

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At first glance, there's a lot to like in Microsoft's most recent financial results, including strong top- and bottom-line growth. Yet emerging competitive challenges and shifting financial dynamics ultimately make this stock my least favorite among its "Magnificent Seven" peers.

A strong quarter, but losing a step

In its fiscal second quarter of 2026 (the period ended Dec. 31, 2025), the company's revenue rose 17% year over year to $81.3 billion. And profitability moved higher as well, with operating income climbing 21% to $38.3 billion. That translates to an impressive operating margin of about 47.1%.

A significant driver of this growth was the company's Intelligent Cloud segment, which generated $32.9 billion in revenue -- a 29% increase from the year-ago period. Within that segment, "Azure and other cloud services" -- Microsoft's cloud computing business -- revenue grew by an exceptional 39%.

This strong performance in cloud reflects "the strength of our platform and accelerating demand," said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella during the company's fiscal second-quarter earnings call.

But zooming out, the cloud narrative becomes a bit more complicated. Microsoft's Azure and other cloud services growth arguably isn't keeping up with Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud, which saw revenue surge 48% year over year in the same calendar period.

And Microsoft's biggest competitor, Amazon Web Services (AWS), seems to be finding its footing again. Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) cloud computing business recently accelerated to 24% year-over-year growth.

With Google Cloud expanding significantly faster than Microsoft's cloud business, and Amazon's cloud unit reaccelerating, the competitive landscape is arguably becoming more intense. And driving home the intensifying competitive landscape, Amazon plans to spend $200 billion on capital expenditures this year, and Alphabet's budget is $175 billion to $185 billion -- and a large portion of these budgets is being driven by AI compute.

The real issue is capital intensity

And this intensifying competitive environment is paired with a more costly one as well.

Historically, Microsoft has operated an incredibly capital-light software business. But that dynamic seems to be changing rapidly as the company engages in an arms race to build out AI compute.

To meet the soaring demand for AI models and cloud infrastructure, Microsoft's capital expenditures have skyrocketed. In its fiscal second quarter alone, the company's capital expenditures reached a staggering $37.5 billion as it aggressively acquired assets to build out compute capacity.

This transition into a highly capital-intensive infrastructure provider could weigh on the company's profitability over time. If the company's depreciation costs rise due to these massive data center investments, the operating leverage investors have come to expect may weaken.

In other words, Microsoft's software business profits could decline if they become more closely tied to costly AI compute -- and Microsoft's business is heavily reliant on software.

Is Microsoft stock a buy?

This brings us to the stock's valuation.

Following its recent 14% rally, Microsoft trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 26. While this isn't expensive, it's certainly not cheap -- especially given the changing nature of Microsoft's business and its competitive environment.

A premium like this arguably assumes that the software giant will flawlessly navigate the AI transition while maintaining its robust profit margins even as competition intensifies.

While Microsoft is a high-quality business with strong long-term potential, the stock's valuation arguably demands too much optimism from investors today, given the unique risks the company faces in the AI era.

I would personally prefer to wait on the sidelines until the stock trades at a price that provides a wider margin of safety.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.