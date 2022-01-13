Despite recent gains, Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) insiders are still down US$12k after purchasing last year

Insiders who bought US$184k worth of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) stock in the last year recovered part of their losses as the stock rose by 11% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be an expensive wager as insiders are yet to get ahead of their losses which currently stand at US$12k since the time of purchase.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Sight Sciences Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chief Financial Officer Jesse Selnick for US$184k worth of shares, at about US$18.44 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$17.22 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Jesse Selnick was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:SGHT Insider Trading Volume January 13th 2022

Does Sight Sciences Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Sight Sciences insiders own 19% of the company, worth about US$158m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Sight Sciences Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Sight Sciences. Looks promising! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that Sight Sciences is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

