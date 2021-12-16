Despite Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated's recent decline, insiders have made a around US$12k profit after buying earlier this year.

Insiders who bought Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) in the last 12 months may probably not pay attention to the stock's recent 8.6% drop. After taking the recent loss into consideration, the US$95k worth of stock they bought is now worth US$106k, indicating that their investment yielded a positive return.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Prelude Therapeutics

Notably, that recent purchase by Andrew Combs is the biggest insider purchase of Prelude Therapeutics shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$13.30. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Prelude Therapeutics insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Andrew Combs.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:PRLD Insider Trading Volume December 16th 2021

Insider Ownership of Prelude Therapeutics

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 6.7% of Prelude Therapeutics shares, worth about US$41m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Prelude Therapeutics Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Prelude Therapeutics we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Prelude Therapeutics you should be aware of, and 2 of them can't be ignored.

