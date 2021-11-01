Despite Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.'s recent decline, insiders have made a around US$33k profit after buying earlier this year.

Insiders who bought Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) stock lover the last 12 months are probably not as affected by last week’s 5.2% loss. Reason being, despite the recent loss, insiders original purchase value of US$327k is now worth US$360k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Praxis Precision Medicines Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Marcio De'Souza made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$151k worth of shares at a price of US$15.79 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$20.80. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While Praxis Precision Medicines insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The average buy price was around US$18.91. It's great to see insiders putting their own cash into the company's stock, albeit at below the recent share price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:PRAX Insider Trading Volume November 1st 2021

Insiders at Praxis Precision Medicines Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Praxis Precision Medicines. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$227k worth of shares. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership of Praxis Precision Medicines

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Praxis Precision Medicines insiders own about US$33m worth of shares. That equates to 3.6% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Praxis Precision Medicines Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Praxis Precision Medicines insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Praxis Precision Medicines. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Praxis Precision Medicines (of which 2 are concerning!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

