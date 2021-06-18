Despite Philips Recall ResMed Stock Appears Fully Priced

We believe that the stock price of ResMed (NYSE:RMD), a medical equipment company, is fully valued at current levels of $236. RMD stock is up 97% from the levels of around $120 it was at on March 23, 2020, when broader markets made a bottom. This is largely in-line with the broader markets, given that the S&P 500 has also risen 90% over the same period.

RMD stock is also up 179% from the levels of around $85 seen toward the end of 2017. The rise over the last three years or so is justified given the company’s robust fundamentals. ResMed’s total revenue of $3.0 billion in 2020 compares to $2.1 billion in 2017. This can be attributed to higher demand for both – the company’s sleep and respiratory care products, as well as the software as a service business. Also, the company saw its net margins expand 440 bps to 21.0% in 2020, compared to 16.6% in 2017, resulting in a 82% rise in net income. The company’s total shares saw a growth of 2.0% over this period, and on a per share basis, earnings grew a solid 78% to $4.31 in 2020, as compared to $2.42 in 2017. Given the strong earnings growth over the recent years, ResMed’s P/E multiple has expanded from 35x in 2017 to 49x in 2020. Our dashboard, ‘What Factors Drove 179% Change In ResMed Stock between 2017 and now?‘, has the underlying numbers.

Outlook

Fiscal 2021 (fiscal ends in June) has so far been good for ResMed, with sales rising 6% to $2.3 billion for the nine-month period ending March 2021, driven by an increased demand for respiratory masks. While the performance so far indicates another year of steady top-line and bottom-line growth for ResMed, there is something else that’s driving investors interest in the stock.

RMD stock is up 13% over the last five trading sessions after Philips announced a voluntarily recall of 3.5 million ventilation devices for treating sleep apnoea. This decision was taken after determining possible risks to users related to the polyester-based polyurethane (PE-PUR) sound abatement foam component in these devices. Now, ResMed also makes ventilators for sleep apnea, and this recall from Philips is of a large scale, implying it will take time for the company to fix these machines, while ResMed will likely gain market share in the meantime.

Although this recall from Philips may bode well for ResMed, its stock has already seen a large rally. Going by the valuation, at the current levels of $236, RMD stock is trading at 45x its forward earnings estimate of $5.27 in fiscal 2021, compared to levels of 32x seen in 2018 and 40x as recently as late 2020. Thus, we believe that ResMed stock is overvalued at current levels and it is vulnerable to downside risk. In fact, the average analyst price estimate for RMD stock is $217 currently, implying an 8% discount to the current market price.

While RMD stock may see lower levels, 2020 has created many pricing discontinuities which can offer attractive trading opportunities. For example, you’ll be surprised how counter-intuitive the stock valuation is for Avago Technologies vs ResMed.

See all Trefis Price Estimates and Download Trefis Data here

What’s behind Trefis? See How It’s Powering New Collaboration and What-Ifs For CFOs and Finance Teams | Product, R&D, and Marketing Teams

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.