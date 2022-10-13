Despite Not Liking Airline Stocks, I'm Buying This One Now; Here's Why

I am not a big fan of airlines. My problem with the stocks in the big carriers is not based on my personal experience of flying; instead, it's based on the business and economic history of the industry. The big, international, U.S. based carriers have had a tendency in the past to be profligate during good times and either declare bankruptcy or go cap in hand to the government during bad. They have been the ultimate example of privatizing profits and socializing losses, and that, apart from being morally questionable, is something that distorts markets.

That doesn’t mean, though, that I never buy airline stocks. There are times when they can offer a chance of market-beating returns and for all my moral indignation and frustration at their history, that is what matters to me most as an investor. It looks like now is one of those times.

When Delta (DAL) reported Q3 earnings this morning, the results were nothing special. After an adjustment for Hurricane Ian, they basically matched expectations in terms of EPS and were a little short on revenue. The stock, however, jumped following the release. That was caused not by last quarter’s numbers, but by the guidance offered for Q4. Delta is saying that they expect to make between $1 and $1.25 nest quarter, significantly more than analysts were expecting before the release.

Because that positive guidance was based on industry trends towards increased air travel rather than internal factors, the other major U.S. international airlines -- American (AAL) and United (UAL) -- also saw their stocks rise in the early premarket after DAL reported. However, after September CPI showed inflation still running hot, they gave back those gains.

The fundamental situation for airlines, however, haven’t changed as a result of that inflationary pressure, nor will they any time soon. Of course, if the Fed continues to raise rates in response to the point where they seriously harm the economy then airlines will suffer along with everyone else. Delta’s earnings clearly indicate that until we reach that point, if we ever do, demand for air travel is high. That has led to high ticket prices, but even that hasn’t dampened the enthusiasm for travel. Delta expects that to continue, even as they and their competitors increase capacity in Q4.

Put simply, airline profits are growing and have, so far, proven to be inflation-proof. In the current environment, inflation-proof growth is at a premium and yet airline stocks are available at a discount. The next question, then, is how best to play that.

International travel is key here. That is where the numbers have increased the most, and where airlines typically make the most money. It therefore makes sense to concentrate on that, and that makes American Airlines the obvious choice as they are the largest international carrier of the big three. It also helps that AAL sets up nicely from a technical perspective too.

The stock closed yesterday just above the 52-week low and will probably get even closer to that level today, as traders react to the scary CPI print. Anywhere near there is a good entry point. Just how good can be seen when you consider that the low of AAL in the spring of 2020, when all planes were grounded and the future looked very bleak, was $8.25. The fact that AAL is trading less than 50% above that point now, as airlines are experiencing growth in their most profitable routes, makes so little sense that even I, who typically avoids airline stocks, will be looking to buy AAL in front of their earnings next week.

