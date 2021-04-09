Despite No-Sail Orders, Carnival Has a 38% Upside, Major Analyst Says

The flurry of nautical news continues today as two analysts have given Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) a strong upgrade, despite ongoing no-sail conditions at U.S. ports. Both Credit Suisse and Argus boosted their price targets for Carnival and upgraded its rating today, CNBC reports.

Credit Suisse's Benjamin Chaiken wrote, "The conversation is changing away from 'survival' and more toward potential earnings catalysts." He cited Carnival's recently reported 90% bookings growth, the efficiency and cost-cutting gained by sale of 19 of its ships, and other factors as the foundation of Credit Suisse's bull case. He also said, "While an exact return to cruise date is still in flux, it's looking increasingly likely that a mid/late summer restart is reasonable," The Street reports, and noted Carnival has an "opportunity to refinance" it debt, potentially boosting its performance above Credit Suisse's estimates.

Image source: Getty Images.

Chaiken predicts $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) and a rebound to pre-pandemic share prices and volumes. Credit Suisse assigned a $40 price target, approximately a 38% upside from today's share value and a 122% leap from its previous $18 target. The investment bank also upgraded Carnival's rating from neutral to outperform.

Another bull, Argus, upgraded the cruise operator from hold to buy, boosting its price target to $33, a more modest 13.8% upside from today's share value. Analyst John Staszak echoed many of Chaiken's points, including the efficiency gains from the sale of 19 ships, but also highlighted strong pent-up demand for oceangoing vacations, The Fly reports.

The cruise line industry has been making waves in the news this week with Florida launching a lawsuit against the CDC's no-sail orders, and cruise lines looking to move their cruises abroad to salvage profit from the summer sailing season.

10 stocks we like better than Carnival

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Carnival wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Rhian Hunt has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Carnival. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.