Despite Marten Transport, Ltd.'s recent decline, insiders have made a around US$91k profit after buying earlier this year.

Insiders who purchased Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) shares in the past 12 months are unlikely to be deeply impacted by the stock's 4.9% decline over the past week. Reason being, despite the recent loss, insiders original purchase value of US$226k is now worth US$317k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Marten Transport Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Jerry Bauer made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$226k worth of shares at a price of US$15.07 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$21.13. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:MRTN Insider Trading Volume August 27th 2022

Does Marten Transport Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Marten Transport insiders own about US$503m worth of shares (which is 29% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Marten Transport Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Marten Transport shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Marten Transport insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Marten Transport. For example - Marten Transport has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

