Despite lower net imports, Singapore fuel oil stocks surge to over 4-year high
SINGAPORE, May 6 (Reuters) - Singapore residual fuel oil inventories jumped 11% to a more than four-year high in the week to May 5 despite lower net import volumes which sank to a five-week low, official data showed on Thursday.
This also came amid steady to lower marine fuels demand at the world's top bunkering hub as some buyers have held off on spot purchases in anticipation of lower oil prices while others may have bunkered in China where prices have been lower recently, four trade sources said.
Onshore fuel oil stocks jumped by 2.67 million barrels, or about 420,000 tonnes, to 27.23 million barrels, or 4.29 million tonnes, Enterprise Singapore data showed. O/SING1
The increase in volumes was the largest weekly jump in 1-1/2 years.
Compared with last year, Singapore's residual fuel stocks were 13% higher.
Increased arbitrage flows into the Singapore hub since March helped lift fuel oil stocks away from a near 1-1/2-year low in February.
Net import volumes fell 34% from the previous week to 476,000 tonnes and were well below above the 2021 weekly average of 806,000 tonnes. Weekly figures, however, are volatile.
The largest net imports were from the United States at 137,000 tonnes, followed by the Netherlands with 134,000 tonnes, Russia with 117,000 tonnes and Iraq with 100,000 tonnes.
Weekly Singapore imports from Malaysia, where most regional floating storage is located, dove to a more than two-year low of 93,000 tonnes.
Singapore's top fuel oil net exports destinations were South Korea at 97,000 tonnes, Guam at 37,000 tonnes and Japan at 35,000 tonnes.
May 5, Fuel oil (in tonnes)
Total Imports
Total Exports
Net Imports
AUSTRALIA
3
3
BANGLADESH
26
26
BRAZIL
50,209
50,209
CHINA
2
2
DENMARK
FRANCE
GUAM
36,686
-36,686
GUATEMALA
HONG KONG
5
14,972
-14,968
INDIA
221
-221
INDONESIA
3,056
3,056
IRAQ
99,986
99,986
JAPAN
34,844
-34,844
KOREA, REP OF
39,470
136,929
-97,459
MALAYSIA
93,175
57,689
35,487
MEXICO
15,749
15,749
MOZAMBIQUE
2
2
NEPAL
41
-41
NETHERLANDS
133,516
133,516
PANAMA
PAPUA NEW GUINEA
9,640
-9,640
PHILIPPINES
3,484
-3,484
RUSSIA
116,538
116,538
TAIWAN
2
2
THAILAND
2
2
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
88,255
88,255
UNITED KINGDOM
UNITED STATES
137,183
137,183
VIETNAM
6,282
-6,282
TOTAL
777,179
300,788
476,391
(Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by)
((roslan.khasawneh@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: roslan.khasawneh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.