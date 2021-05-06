Despite lower net imports, Singapore fuel oil stocks surge to over 4-year high

SINGAPORE, May 6 (Reuters) - Singapore residual fuel oil inventories jumped 11% to a more than four-year high in the week to May 5 despite lower net import volumes which sank to a five-week low, official data showed on Thursday.

This also came amid steady to lower marine fuels demand at the world's top bunkering hub as some buyers have held off on spot purchases in anticipation of lower oil prices while others may have bunkered in China where prices have been lower recently, four trade sources said.

Onshore fuel oil stocks jumped by 2.67 million barrels, or about 420,000 tonnes, to 27.23 million barrels, or 4.29 million tonnes, Enterprise Singapore data showed. O/SING1

The increase in volumes was the largest weekly jump in 1-1/2 years.

Compared with last year, Singapore's residual fuel stocks were 13% higher.

Increased arbitrage flows into the Singapore hub since March helped lift fuel oil stocks away from a near 1-1/2-year low in February.

Net import volumes fell 34% from the previous week to 476,000 tonnes and were well below above the 2021 weekly average of 806,000 tonnes. Weekly figures, however, are volatile.

The largest net imports were from the United States at 137,000 tonnes, followed by the Netherlands with 134,000 tonnes, Russia with 117,000 tonnes and Iraq with 100,000 tonnes.

Weekly Singapore imports from Malaysia, where most regional floating storage is located, dove to a more than two-year low of 93,000 tonnes.

Singapore's top fuel oil net exports destinations were South Korea at 97,000 tonnes, Guam at 37,000 tonnes and Japan at 35,000 tonnes.

May 5, Fuel oil (in tonnes)

Total Imports

Total Exports

Net Imports

AUSTRALIA

3

3

BANGLADESH

26

26

BRAZIL

50,209

50,209

CHINA

2

2

DENMARK

FRANCE

GUAM

36,686

-36,686

GUATEMALA

HONG KONG

5

14,972

-14,968

INDIA

221

-221

INDONESIA

3,056

3,056

IRAQ

99,986

99,986

JAPAN

34,844

-34,844

KOREA, REP OF

39,470

136,929

-97,459

MALAYSIA

93,175

57,689

35,487

MEXICO

15,749

15,749

MOZAMBIQUE

2

2

NEPAL

41

-41

NETHERLANDS

133,516

133,516

PANAMA

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

9,640

-9,640

PHILIPPINES

3,484

-3,484

RUSSIA

116,538

116,538

TAIWAN

2

2

THAILAND

2

2

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

88,255

88,255

UNITED KINGDOM

UNITED STATES

137,183

137,183

VIETNAM

6,282

-6,282

TOTAL

777,179

300,788

476,391

