Despite lower earnings than three years ago, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) investors are up 17% since then

As an investor its worth striving to ensure your overall portfolio beats the market average. But its virtually certain that sometimes you will buy stocks that fall short of the market average returns. We regret to report that long term PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 11% in three years, versus a market return of about 77%. It's down 14% in about a quarter. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 5.9% in the same timeframe.

With the stock having lost 4.2% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the three years that the share price fell, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 13% each year. This fall in the EPS is worse than the 4% compound annual share price fall. So the market may not be too worried about the EPS figure, at the moment -- or it may have previously priced some of the drop in.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:PMT Earnings Per Share Growth January 21st 2022

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust the TSR over the last 3 years was 17%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 8.9% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. However, that falls short of the 11% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

