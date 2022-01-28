Despite lower earnings than three years ago, Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) investors are up 28% since then

Buying a low-cost index fund will get you the average market return. But across the board there are plenty of stocks that underperform the market. For example, the Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) share price return of 20% over three years lags the market return in the same period. In the last year the stock has gained 5.5%.

While the stock has fallen 3.1% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the three years of share price growth, Autoliv actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) drop 8.7% per year.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Given this situation, it makes sense to look at other metrics too.

The revenue drop of 2.7% is as underwhelming as some politicians. The only thing that's clear is there is low correlation between Autoliv's share price and its historic fundamental data. Further research may be required!

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:ALV Earnings and Revenue Growth January 28th 2022

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Autoliv

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Autoliv's TSR for the last 3 years was 28%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Autoliv shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 7.6% over one year. That's including the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 7% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Autoliv you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

