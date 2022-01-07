Despite lower earnings than five years ago, ICON (NASDAQ:ICLR) investors are up 242% since then

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. One great example is ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) which saw its share price drive 242% higher over five years. Unfortunately, though, the stock has dropped 7.6% over a week. But note that the broader market is down 2.5% since last week, and this may have impacted ICON's share price.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 7.6%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

ICON's earnings per share are down 14% per year, despite strong share price performance over five years.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Because earnings per share don't seem to match up with the share price, we'll take a look at other metrics instead.

On the other hand, ICON's revenue is growing nicely, at a compound rate of 16% over the last five years. In that case, the company may be sacrificing current earnings per share to drive growth.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:ICLR Earnings and Revenue Growth January 7th 2022

ICON is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think ICON will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that ICON shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 36% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 28% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for ICON (of which 2 are concerning!) you should know about.

We will like ICON better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

