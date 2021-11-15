Despite low prices, Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) insiders sold US$3.7m worth of shares last year probably anticipating weakness

Sanmina Corporation's (NASDAQ:SANM) value has fallen 7.1% in the last week, but insiders who sold US$3.7m worth of stock over the last year have had less success. Insiders would probably have been better off holding on to their shares given that the average selling price of US$34.01 is still lower than the current share price.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Sanmina

The Co-Founder, Jure Sola, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.1m worth of shares at a price of US$32.44 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$40.13). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 6.1% of Jure Sola's holding.

Insiders in Sanmina didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:SANM Insider Trading Volume November 15th 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Sanmina insiders own about US$61m worth of shares. That equates to 2.4% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Sanmina Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Our analysis of Sanmina insider transactions leaves us cautious. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Sanmina. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Sanmina you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

