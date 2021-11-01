Despite low prices, McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) insiders sold US$3.0m worth of shares last year probably anticipating weakness

McGrath RentCorp's (NASDAQ:MGRC) value has fallen 5.2% in the last week, but insiders who sold US$3.0m worth of stock over the last year have had less success. Insiders might have been better off holding onto their shares, given that the average selling price of US$66.46 is still below the current share price.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

McGrath RentCorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the VP, Corporate Controller & Principal Accounting Officer, David Whitney, for US$769k worth of shares, at about US$64.06 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$72.14). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was 71% of David Whitney's holding.

Insiders in McGrath RentCorp didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:MGRC Insider Trading Volume November 1st 2021

Does McGrath RentCorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. McGrath RentCorp insiders own about US$21m worth of shares. That equates to 1.2% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At McGrath RentCorp Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by McGrath RentCorp insiders. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with McGrath RentCorp and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

