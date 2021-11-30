Despite low prices, Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) insiders sold US$109m worth of shares last year probably anticipating weakness

Even though Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) has fallen by 5.3% over the past week , insiders who sold US$109m worth of stock over the past year have had less luck. Insiders might have been better off holding onto their shares, given that the average selling price of US$121 is still below the current share price.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Installed Building Products Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chairman, Jeffrey Edwards, for US$37m worth of shares, at about US$129 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$132. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 5.1% of Jeffrey Edwards's holding.

Installed Building Products insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:IBP Insider Trading Volume November 30th 2021

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insiders at Installed Building Products Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Installed Building Products shares. In total, insiders sold US$27m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership of Installed Building Products

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Installed Building Products insiders own 19% of the company, currently worth about US$732m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Installed Building Products Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that Installed Building Products is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Installed Building Products. While conducting our analysis, we found that Installed Building Products has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

But note: Installed Building Products may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.