Despite low prices, Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) insiders sold US$1.4m worth of shares last year probably anticipating weakness

Despite the fact that Deckers Outdoor Corporation's (NYSE:DECK) value has dropped 6.7% in the last week insiders who sold US$1.4m worth of stock in the past 12 months have had less success. Insiders would probably have been better off holding on to their shares given that the average selling price of US$390 is still lower than the current share price.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Deckers Outdoor

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chief Financial Officer, Steven Fasching, sold US$653k worth of shares at a price of US$435 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$398. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Deckers Outdoor insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:DECK Insider Trading Volume December 2nd 2021

Does Deckers Outdoor Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Deckers Outdoor insiders own 1.0% of the company, currently worth about US$115m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Deckers Outdoor Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Deckers Outdoor insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Deckers Outdoor insiders selling. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Deckers Outdoor, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

