Despite low prices, Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) insiders sold US$10m worth of shares last year probably anticipating weakness

Even though Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has fallen by 7.4% over the past week , insiders who sold US$10m worth of stock over the past year have had less luck. Given that the average selling price of US$133 is still lower than the current share price, insiders would probably have been better off keeping their shares.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Agilent Technologies

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Senior VP and President of Order Fulfillment & Supply Chain, Henrik Ancher-Jensen, sold US$2.7m worth of shares at a price of US$144 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$152). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 20% of Henrik Ancher-Jensen's holding.

In the last year Agilent Technologies insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:A Insider Trading Volume November 27th 2021

Does Agilent Technologies Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Agilent Technologies insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$135m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Agilent Technologies Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Agilent Technologies shares in the last quarter. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Agilent Technologies insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Agilent Technologies, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

