Despite Lacking Profits Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Seems To Be On Top Of Its Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Zogenix's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2021, Zogenix had US$155.9m of debt, up from US$128.0m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$343.0m in cash, so it actually has US$187.2m net cash.

NasdaqGM:ZGNX Debt to Equity History January 18th 2022

A Look At Zogenix's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Zogenix had liabilities of US$78.4m due within a year, and liabilities of US$194.3m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$343.0m as well as receivables valued at US$9.49m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$79.8m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Zogenix could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Zogenix has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Zogenix can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Zogenix wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 797%, to US$64m. That's virtually the hole-in-one of revenue growth!

So How Risky Is Zogenix?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Zogenix lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$178m and booked a US$243m accounting loss. While this does make the company a bit risky, it's important to remember it has net cash of US$187.2m. That kitty means the company can keep spending for growth for at least two years, at current rates. Importantly, Zogenix's revenue growth is hot to trot. High growth pre-profit companies may well be risky, but they can also offer great rewards. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Zogenix you should be aware of.

