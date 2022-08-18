Despite Lacking Profits VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Seems To Be On Top Of Its Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is VerifyMe's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2022 VerifyMe had US$2.00m of debt, an increase on none, over one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$3.85m in cash, so it actually has US$1.85m net cash. NasdaqCM:VRME Debt to Equity History August 18th 2022

How Strong Is VerifyMe's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, VerifyMe had liabilities of US$2.59m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$1.92m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$3.85m as well as receivables valued at US$2.36m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$1.70m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that VerifyMe has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that VerifyMe has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine VerifyMe's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, VerifyMe reported revenue of US$5.2m, which is a gain of 968%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. When it comes to revenue growth, that's like nailing the game winning 3-pointer!

So How Risky Is VerifyMe?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And in the last year VerifyMe had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$4.3m and booked a US$7.8m accounting loss. Given it only has net cash of US$1.85m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Importantly, VerifyMe's revenue growth is hot to trot. While unprofitable companies can be risky, they can also grow hard and fast in those pre-profit years. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for VerifyMe that you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

