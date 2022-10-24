Despite Lacking Profits Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Seems To Be On Top Of Its Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Twilio's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Twilio had US$986.6m in debt in June 2022; about the same as the year before. But on the other hand it also has US$4.39b in cash, leading to a US$3.41b net cash position.

A Look At Twilio's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Twilio had liabilities of US$795.3m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$1.23b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$4.39b in cash and US$471.9m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$2.84b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

It's good to see that Twilio has plenty of liquidity on its balance sheet, suggesting conservative management of liabilities. Given it has easily adequate short term liquidity, we don't think it will have any issues with its lenders. Simply put, the fact that Twilio has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Twilio's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Twilio reported revenue of US$3.4b, which is a gain of 51%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is Twilio?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And we do note that Twilio had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$254m and booked a US$1.1b accounting loss. But the saving grace is the US$3.41b on the balance sheet. That means it could keep spending at its current rate for more than two years. With very solid revenue growth in the last year, Twilio may be on a path to profitability. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Twilio is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

