Despite Lacking Profits TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Seems To Be On Top Of Its Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is TG Therapeutics's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that TG Therapeutics had US$16.6m of debt in September 2021, down from US$30.1m, one year before. But on the other hand it also has US$356.9m in cash, leading to a US$340.2m net cash position.

How Strong Is TG Therapeutics' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:TGTX Debt to Equity History January 3rd 2022

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that TG Therapeutics had liabilities of US$87.7m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$10.5m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$356.9m in cash and US$1.38m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$260.1m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that TG Therapeutics could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, TG Therapeutics boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if TG Therapeutics can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, TG Therapeutics reported revenue of US$4.4m, which is a gain of 2,799%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. When it comes to revenue growth, that's like nailing the game winning 3-pointer!

So How Risky Is TG Therapeutics?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And the fact is that over the last twelve months TG Therapeutics lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$261m of cash and made a loss of US$343m. Given it only has net cash of US$340.2m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Importantly, TG Therapeutics's revenue growth is hot to trot. High growth pre-profit companies may well be risky, but they can also offer great rewards. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example - TG Therapeutics has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

