Despite Lacking Profits Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Seems To Be On Top Of Its Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Ocular Therapeutix Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2022, Ocular Therapeutix had US$52.7m of debt, up from US$50.2m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$134.5m in cash, so it actually has US$81.8m net cash.

How Healthy Is Ocular Therapeutix's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Ocular Therapeutix had liabilities of US$26.1m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$81.2m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$134.5m and US$20.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$47.8m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Ocular Therapeutix has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that Ocular Therapeutix has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Ocular Therapeutix's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Ocular Therapeutix wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 55%, to US$50m. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Ocular Therapeutix?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And in the last year Ocular Therapeutix had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$59m of cash and made a loss of US$33m. With only US$81.8m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. Ocular Therapeutix's revenue growth shone bright over the last year, so it may well be in a position to turn a profit in due course. Pre-profit companies are often risky, but they can also offer great rewards. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Ocular Therapeutix you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

