Despite Lacking Profits Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Seems To Be On Top Of Its Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Eyenovia's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Eyenovia had US$7.74m in debt in March 2022; about the same as the year before. But it also has US$26.7m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$19.0m net cash.

NasdaqCM:EYEN Debt to Equity History August 12th 2022

How Strong Is Eyenovia's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Eyenovia had liabilities of US$10.4m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$15.1k due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$26.7m in cash and US$1.85m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$18.2m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus strongly suggests that Eyenovia has a rock-solid balance sheet (and the debt is of no concern whatsoever). On this view, lenders should feel as safe as the beloved of a black-belt karate master. Succinctly put, Eyenovia boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Eyenovia can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Eyenovia reported revenue of US$12m, which is a gain of 200%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. So there's no doubt that shareholders are cheering for growth

So How Risky Is Eyenovia?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Eyenovia lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$26m and booked a US$15m accounting loss. With only US$19.0m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. The good news for shareholders is that Eyenovia has dazzling revenue growth, so there's a very good chance it can boost its free cash flow in the years to come. While unprofitable companies can be risky, they can also grow hard and fast in those pre-profit years. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Eyenovia that you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.