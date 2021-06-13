Despite Lacking Profits Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Seems To Be On Top Of Its Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Cryoport's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2021 Cryoport had debt of US$115.0m, up from none in one year. However, it does have US$353.2m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$238.2m.

How Strong Is Cryoport's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:CYRX Debt to Equity History June 13th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Cryoport had liabilities of US$37.9m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$134.6m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$353.2m as well as receivables valued at US$36.5m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$217.3m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Cryoport has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that Cryoport has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Cryoport's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Cryoport wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 230%, to US$122m. That's virtually the hole-in-one of revenue growth!

So How Risky Is Cryoport?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And in the last year Cryoport had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$34m of cash and made a loss of US$77m. While this does make the company a bit risky, it's important to remember it has net cash of US$238.2m. That kitty means the company can keep spending for growth for at least two years, at current rates. The good news for shareholders is that Cryoport has dazzling revenue growth, so there's a very good chance it can boost its free cash flow in the years to come. High growth pre-profit companies may well be risky, but they can also offer great rewards. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Cryoport that you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



