Despite Lacking Profits AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Seems To Be On Top Of Its Debt

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is AVEO Pharmaceuticals's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2022 AVEO Pharmaceuticals had US$38.4m of debt, an increase on US$32.7m, over one year. But on the other hand it also has US$77.2m in cash, leading to a US$38.7m net cash position.

NasdaqCM:AVEO Debt to Equity History August 10th 2022

How Strong Is AVEO Pharmaceuticals' Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that AVEO Pharmaceuticals had liabilities of US$31.5m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$36.0m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$77.2m in cash and US$16.1m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$25.8m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that AVEO Pharmaceuticals could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that AVEO Pharmaceuticals has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if AVEO Pharmaceuticals can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year AVEO Pharmaceuticals wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 466%, to US$79m. When it comes to revenue growth, that's like nailing the game winning 3-pointer!

So How Risky Is AVEO Pharmaceuticals?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And the fact is that over the last twelve months AVEO Pharmaceuticals lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$31m of cash and made a loss of US$36m. Given it only has net cash of US$38.7m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Importantly, AVEO Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth is hot to trot. High growth pre-profit companies may well be risky, but they can also offer great rewards. For riskier companies like AVEO Pharmaceuticals I always like to keep an eye on whether insiders are buying or selling. So click here if you want to find out for yourself.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

