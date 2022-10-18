Despite Lacking Profits Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Seems To Be On Top Of Its Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Alpine Immune Sciences's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Alpine Immune Sciences had US$5.71m of debt in June 2022, down from US$10.3m, one year before. But on the other hand it also has US$167.9m in cash, leading to a US$162.2m net cash position.

How Strong Is Alpine Immune Sciences' Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Alpine Immune Sciences had liabilities of US$62.6m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$53.7m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$167.9m in cash and US$1.64m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$53.2m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Alpine Immune Sciences is using debt in a way that is appears to be both safe and conservative. Because it has plenty of assets, it is unlikely to have trouble with its lenders. Succinctly put, Alpine Immune Sciences boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Alpine Immune Sciences's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Alpine Immune Sciences reported revenue of US$32m, which is a gain of 78%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Alpine Immune Sciences?

Although Alpine Immune Sciences had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last twelve months, it generated positive free cash flow of US$4.5m. So taking that on face value, and considering the net cash situation, we don't think that the stock is too risky in the near term. We think its revenue growth of 78% is a good sign. We'd see further strong growth as an optimistic indication. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Alpine Immune Sciences (including 2 which are a bit unpleasant) .

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

