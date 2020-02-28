Despite Job Cuts, GE Stock Has Long, Hard Climb Back To $20 

Right there on page 3 of General ElectricÃ¢ÂÂs (NYSE:) 2019 10-K, the company informed investors that it had 205.000 global employees at the end of December, with 70,000 of those employees working in the U.S. Over the past year, from its workforce to right the business and balance sheet, and GE stock moved higher in 2019 as a result.ÃÂ

However, over the past eight days of trading, GE has lost ground every day, dropping from to $11.32 on February 25. ThatÃ¢ÂÂs a 14% decline, or 1.75% a day.ÃÂ

GE hit a 52-week high on February 12, the stockÃ¢ÂÂs highest point since October 2018. It hasnÃ¢ÂÂt traded above $20 since November 2017. Whether you believe the job cuts are enough, GE stock is going to have a tough time getting back to $20.ÃÂ

GE Skeptics Come OutÃÂ

Sure, a chunk of the declines is due to the markets imploding over the ongoing surge in coronavirus cases. Still, long-time skeptics such as JPMorgan analyst Stephen Tusa, arenÃ¢ÂÂt necessarily falling for the turnaround rhetoric being sold by CEO Larry Culp at the moment.

Reports suggest that from 2018. He gets to that conclusion by excluding the 74,000 employees employed by its oil & gas and transportation businesses, which were sold in 2019. For a company facing severe issues, a 2% cut in the number of employees could hardly be considered reducing the cost structure.ÃÂ ÃÂ

In January, I said that to come out of GEÃ¢ÂÂs Q4 2019 results.ÃÂ

Almost a month removed from the announcement, itÃ¢ÂÂs clear the initial excitement from earnings release has worn off. GE stock gained 7% on January 29 after announcing earnings before the markets opened. However, now that the analysts have had time to digest the 10-K, they arenÃ¢ÂÂt being shy about the issues facing GE.

In addition to saying the headcount is unchanged, Tusa believes that the Boeing (NYSE:) 737 MAX isnÃ¢ÂÂt the only thing causing its aviation business troubles, and lastly, and probably the most important point from the analyst, is that the positive free cash flow it put up in 2019 is a one-time thing due to restructuring and Ã¢ÂÂunsustainable progress payment benefitsÃ¢ÂÂ realized during the past fiscal year.

If Tusa thought there was more meat on GEÃ¢ÂÂs bones, he would have upgraded the stock from underweight and raised his target price above $5. The fact that he hasnÃ¢ÂÂt tells volumes.ÃÂ

Over the past year, GEÃ¢ÂÂs stockÃ¢ÂÂs has a total return of 6.5%, with most of those gains coming in the second half of the year as it dug itself out of the hole it had fallen into during the summer, hitting a 52-week low of $7.65 in August. From that low, despite the eight-day decline, GE is up an impressive 48%.ÃÂ

In my opinion, the low lying fruitÃ¢ÂÂs already been picked. To get to $20, itÃ¢ÂÂs going to need skeptics such as Tusa to at least turn neutral, if not bullish.ÃÂ

The analystÃ¢ÂÂs latest comments suggest heÃ¢ÂÂs not about to change anytime soon.ÃÂ ÃÂ ÃÂ

The Bottom Line on GE Stock

General Electric is not a stock that I would buy above $10. It certainly isnÃ¢ÂÂt a stock Stephen Tusa would own. However, there are plenty of experts who believe CEO Larry Culp has the right stuff to turnaround the industrial conglomerate.ÃÂ

InvestorPlace contributor Brad Moon recently discussed a sign CulpÃ¢ÂÂs turnaround is gaining traction. CanadaÃ¢ÂÂs British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI), which manages for the province of B.C.Ã¢ÂÂs public sector, increased its stake in GE by 50% in the final quarter of 2019.ÃÂ

If thatÃ¢ÂÂs not a sign GEÃ¢ÂÂs a buy, nothing is.ÃÂ

Of course, IÃ¢ÂÂm pulling BradÃ¢ÂÂs leg. All jokes aside, he makes an excellent point that do not increase their stakes to this degree without a level of comfort in the future.ÃÂ

For this reason, I wonÃ¢ÂÂt say GE is a sell. However, I also canÃ¢ÂÂt say itÃ¢ÂÂs a buy trading in double digits. If it falls back to $8, I might be persuaded to change my tune.ÃÂ

At this point, I donÃ¢ÂÂt see $20 in the cards anytime in 2020 and possibly not even in 2021.

Will Ashworth has written about investments full-time since 2008. Publications where heÃ¢ÂÂs appeared include InvestorPlace, The Motley Fool Canada, Investopedia, Kiplinger, and several others in both the U.S. and Canada. He particularly enjoys creating model portfolios that stand the test of time. He lives in Halifax, Nova Scotia. At the time of this writing Will Ashworth did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.







The post appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.