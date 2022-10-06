Despite delivering investors losses of 9.9% over the past 1 year, Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) has been growing its earnings

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) share price up 11% in a single quarter. It's not great that the stock is down over the last year. But on the bright side, its return of 9.9%, is better than the market, which is down 0.17526223308459.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$649m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Even though the Huntington Bancshares share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. Of course, the situation might betray previous over-optimism about growth.

It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. So it's well worth checking out some other metrics, too.

Huntington Bancshares' dividend seems healthy to us, so we doubt that the yield is a concern for the market. The revenue trend doesn't seem to explain why the share price is down. Of course, it could simply be that it simply fell short of the market consensus expectations.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGS:HBAN Earnings and Revenue Growth October 6th 2022

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Huntington Bancshares the TSR over the last 1 year was -9.9%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, Huntington Bancshares shareholders can take comfort that , including dividends,their trailing twelve month loss of 9.9% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 18%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 4% for each year. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

Huntington Bancshares is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

