Despite delivering investors losses of 6.3% over the past 3 years, UGI (NYSE:UGI) has been growing its earnings

UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 24% in the last quarter. But that doesn't help the fact that the three year return is less impressive. After all, the share price is down 16% in the last three years, significantly under-performing the market.

The recent uptick of 4.7% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the unfortunate three years of share price decline, UGI actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 48% per year. This is quite a puzzle, and suggests there might be something temporarily buoying the share price. Or else the company was over-hyped in the past, and so its growth has disappointed.

It's worth taking a look at other metrics, because the EPS growth doesn't seem to match with the falling share price.

Revenue is actually up 4.1% over the three years, so the share price drop doesn't seem to hinge on revenue, either. This analysis is just perfunctory, but it might be worth researching UGI more closely, as sometimes stocks fall unfairly. This could present an opportunity.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on UGI

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for UGI the TSR over the last 3 years was -6.3%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, UGI shareholders can take comfort that , including dividends,their trailing twelve month loss of 2.8% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 11%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 0.6%, each year, over five years. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand UGI better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with UGI , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

