Despite delivering investors losses of 39% over the past 5 years, SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) has been growing its earnings

Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results between individual stocks. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG), since the last five years saw the share price fall 55%. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 39%. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 35% in the last 90 days.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last five years, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

While the share price declined over five years, SL Green Realty actually managed to increase EPS by an average of 24% per year. So it doesn't seem like EPS is a great guide to understanding how the market is valuing the stock. Or possibly, the market was previously very optimistic, so the stock has disappointed, despite improving EPS.

Due to the lack of correlation between the EPS growth and the falling share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics to try to understand the share price movement.

We note that the dividend has remained healthy, so that wouldn't really explain the share price drop. It could be that the revenue decline of 14% per year is viewed as evidence that SL Green Realty is shrinking. With revenue weak, and increased payouts of cash, the market might be taking the view that its best days are behind it.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:SLG Earnings and Revenue Growth July 21st 2022

It is of course excellent to see how SL Green Realty has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, SL Green Realty's TSR for the last 5 years was -39%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that SL Green Realty shareholders are down 34% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 14%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 7% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand SL Green Realty better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that SL Green Realty is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

