Despite delivering investors losses of 29% over the past 1 year, Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) has been growing its earnings

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Investors in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 29%. That's disappointing when you consider the market declined 21%. On the other hand, the stock is actually up 11% over three years. Furthermore, it's down 14% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$96m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Even though the Tri Pointe Homes share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. Of course, the situation might betray previous over-optimism about growth.

The divergence between the EPS and the share price is quite notable, during the year. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

Tri Pointe Homes' revenue is actually up 10% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Tri Pointe Homes has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 21% in the twelve months, Tri Pointe Homes shareholders did even worse, losing 29%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 1.9% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Tri Pointe Homes better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Tri Pointe Homes that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

