Despite delivering investors losses of 13% over the past 3 years, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) has been growing its earnings

For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But in any portfolio, there are likely to be some stocks that fall short of that benchmark. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) shareholders, since the share price is down 20% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 78%.

While the stock has risen 3.1% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store became profitable within the last five years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. So given the share price is down it's worth checking some other metrics too.

Arguably the revenue decline of 8.2% per year has people thinking Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is shrinking. After all, if revenue keeps shrinking, it may be difficult to find earnings growth in the future.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:CBRL Earnings and Revenue Growth November 3rd 2021

We know that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, it has a TSR of -13% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shareholders are up 18% for the year (even including dividends). But that was short of the market average. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 4% per year over five year. This could indicate that the company is winning over new investors, as it pursues its strategy. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Cracker Barrel Old Country Store better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (including 2 which are significant) .

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

