Despite delivering investors losses of 13% over the past 1 year, Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) has been growing its earnings

Investors can earn very close to the average market return by buying an index fund. By comparison, an individual stock is unlikely to match market returns - and could well fall short. That's what happened in the case of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG): its share price dropped 13% while the market declined 13%. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 2.9% in three years. On the other hand the share price has bounced 9.5% over the last week. But this could be related to the strong market, with stocks up around 5.0% in the same time.

While the last year has been tough for Booking Holdings shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Even though the Booking Holdings share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

The divergence between the EPS and the share price is quite notable, during the year. So it's easy to justify a look at some other metrics.

Booking Holdings managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGS:BKNG Earnings and Revenue Growth September 13th 2022

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling Booking Holdings stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Booking Holdings shareholders are down 13% over twelve months, which isn't far from the market return of -13%. The silver lining is that longer term investors would have made a total return of 1.7% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data remains strong, and the share price is simply down on sentiment, then this could be an opportunity worth investigating. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Booking Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

